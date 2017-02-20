Taron Egerton Spotted as 'Robin Hood' in First Set Photos!

Taron Egerton gets into character as the tile role in Robin Hood: Origins while filming a scene on Monday (February 20) in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The 27-year-old British actor was joined on set by his co-star Eve Hewson, who is playing the role of Maid Marian. During the scene, Robin gave her a key and then a kiss!

Taron recently opened up about the film and it’s new take on the story.

“It’s a real re-imagining; it’s not really very recognizable as Robin Hood. Robin Hood has a reputation for being quite clean and wholesome, aside from Alan Rickman’s amazing performance in the Kevin Costner version, but it’s tights and thigh-slapping and merry men,” Taron told Collider. “This is really kind of dark and gritty and very funny too, but it’s a real revisionist version of the story. There’s no singing and riding through the glen in this; it’s a real war movie. Quite an anti-establishment war movie, I would say… It’s dark. And Robin’s not perfect in it, either, which is what I like about it. He’s not a classic hero, he makes mistakes.”

