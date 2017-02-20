Top Stories
Mon, 20 February 2017 at 1:50 pm

Taron Egerton Spotted as 'Robin Hood' in First Set Photos!

Taron Egerton Spotted as 'Robin Hood' in First Set Photos!

Taron Egerton gets into character as the tile role in Robin Hood: Origins while filming a scene on Monday (February 20) in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The 27-year-old British actor was joined on set by his co-star Eve Hewson, who is playing the role of Maid Marian. During the scene, Robin gave her a key and then a kiss!

Taron recently opened up about the film and it’s new take on the story.

“It’s a real re-imagining; it’s not really very recognizable as Robin Hood. Robin Hood has a reputation for being quite clean and wholesome, aside from Alan Rickman’s amazing performance in the Kevin Costner version, but it’s tights and thigh-slapping and merry men,” Taron told Collider. “This is really kind of dark and gritty and very funny too, but it’s a real revisionist version of the story. There’s no singing and riding through the glen in this; it’s a real war movie. Quite an anti-establishment war movie, I would say… It’s dark. And Robin’s not perfect in it, either, which is what I like about it. He’s not a classic hero, he makes mistakes.”

