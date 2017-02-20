These 'Love Actually' Characters Won't Be in the Reunion Special

Everyone is so excited about the Love Actually reunion that is being filmed to benefit the Red Nose Day charity event, but sadly some of the beloved characters will not be featured in the special.

Alan Rickman sadly passed away over a year ago and a tribute to the late actor has not been planned, director Richard Curtis reportedly has said.

“You know, dealing with Alan is very complicated, so not really,” Richard told the Press Association (via Huffington Post) about including a tribute.

“We’re not doing everyone. We’re doing about two thirds of people,” he added. “[Emma Thompson] isn’t in it. She just can’t do it.”

Emma and Alan played a married couple whose marriage was strained by the end of the film.

Another character we won’t be seeing is Laura Linney‘s Sarah.

You can look forward to seeing Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy, Liam Neeson, Andrew Lincoln, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Rowan Atkinson, and more in the special though!