Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders & Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Mon, 20 February 2017 at 8:23 pm

This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Slams Lady Gaga Body Shamers After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Chrissy Metz had the best response to anyone who criticized Lady Gaga for wearing an outfit that showed her stomach during her 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

The 36-year-old This Is Us actress passionately came to Gaga‘s defense.

“That made me bonkers, bananas crazy,” Chrissy said during a recent interview with SiriusXM. “How is someone fat if they’re not fat? I wanna see somebody else get on that damn stage and do what the hell she did.”

“What the core of the issue is is that we project all of our stuff and our crap on other people,” she added. “If we’re really, really genuinely happy with ourselves and we love ourselves, you can’t talk s–t about other people. You can’t be hateful because you love yourself.”

Chrissy also opened up about the body shaming Kesha has received in the past, noting, “She looks great. Leave her alone. If she’s healthy, who cares?”
Credit: Frazer Harrison, Apega; Photos: Getty, WENN
