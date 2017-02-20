'Vampire Diaries' Series Finale Gets New Teaser with Nina Dobrev & Paul Wesley!

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley appear in a new teaser clip from the upcoming series finale of their show The Vampire Diaries.

The finale is set to air on March 10 and it will feature the return of Nina‘s character Elena after she left the show at the end of season six in 2015.

“What happened? Why am I here right now?” Elena says in the clip. While we have heard her say this in previous clips from the finale, this is the first time that we have seen who she is actually saying it to.



The Vampire Diaries | Series Finale Teaser | The CW