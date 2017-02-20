Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2017? Week 8 Spoilers!

MAJOR SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Bachelor tonight!

Nick Viall just met the parents of his final four women on The Bachelor.

Corinne, Rachel, Raven, and Vanessa were all remaining in the competition at the beginning of the episode before the hometown dates. Nick met all four of the women’s families and was tasked with making the decision of who to send home.

At the end of the episode, after all of the hometown dates, a surprise guest came and threw everything off.

Click inside to find out who went home on The Bachelor this week…

So… who was eliminated?

NO ONE WENT HOME!

The episode ended with all four of the hometown dates wrapped up and Vanessa was left bothered by finding out that Nick asked all of the women’s parents for permission to marry their daughters.

Vanessa was seen heading to Nick‘s hotel room and when someone knocked on the door, the person that was behind the door was actually his ex-girlfriend Andi Dorfman! We’ll have to find out next week who goes home.

