Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders &amp; Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders & Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Mon, 20 February 2017 at 10:04 pm

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2017? Week 8 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2017? Week 8 Spoilers!

MAJOR SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Bachelor tonight!

Nick Viall just met the parents of his final four women on The Bachelor.

Corinne, Rachel, Raven, and Vanessa were all remaining in the competition at the beginning of the episode before the hometown dates. Nick met all four of the women’s families and was tasked with making the decision of who to send home.

At the end of the episode, after all of the hometown dates, a surprise guest came and threw everything off.

Click inside to find out who went home on The Bachelor this week…

So… who was eliminated?

NO ONE WENT HOME!

The episode ended with all four of the hometown dates wrapped up and Vanessa was left bothered by finding out that Nick asked all of the women’s parents for permission to marry their daughters.

Vanessa was seen heading to Nick‘s hotel room and when someone knocked on the door, the person that was behind the door was actually his ex-girlfriend Andi Dorfman! We’ll have to find out next week who goes home.

Andi Dorfman made a surprise appearance on The Bachelor!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Nick Viall, The Bachelor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here