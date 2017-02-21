18 Oscar-Nominated Movies to Watch Before Sunday Night!

There is less than a week until the 2017 Academy Awards air live on television and we are filling you in on the 18 movies you should make sure to watch before the big show!

The movie with the most nominations this year is La La Land, which tied a record for the most Oscar nominations ever. The other two movies that achieved 14 nominations were All About Eve and Titanic.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show this year and there will be a star-studded roster of presenters hitting the stage to present awards and introduce performances.

Click through the slideshow to find out which movies you need to see…