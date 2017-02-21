Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 9:30 am

'Alien: Covenant' Photo Confirms This Actor Has a Role in Film!

'Alien: Covenant' Photo Confirms This Actor Has a Role in Film!

Check out the newly released photo from Alien: Covenant – which shows the entire cast of the movie posing in one pic.

Fans are pointing out that James Franco is front and center in the photo, confirming his role in the movie that has been rumored for months.

Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby, and more also star in the film.

Tune into Legion on FX tomorrow night to catch a special preview of the film.

Check out Alien: Covenant on May 19, 2017!
Just Jared on Facebook
alien convenant crew photo 01

Posted to: Billy Crudup, James Franco, Jussie Smollett, Katherine Waterston, Michael Fassbender, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here