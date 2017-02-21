'Alien: Covenant' Photo Confirms This Actor Has a Role in Film!

Check out the newly released photo from Alien: Covenant – which shows the entire cast of the movie posing in one pic.

Fans are pointing out that James Franco is front and center in the photo, confirming his role in the movie that has been rumored for months.

Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby, and more also star in the film.

Tune into Legion on FX tomorrow night to catch a special preview of the film.

Check out Alien: Covenant on May 19, 2017!