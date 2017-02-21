Allison Williams Is Happy That She's 'No Longer Introduced To People As Brian Williams' Daughter'!

Allison Williams is opening up about the time a magazine put her on the cover and didn’t even mention her name, only that she was Brian Williams‘ daughter.

“That was, like, the most upset I’ve ever been. To me, that symbolized so much,” the 28-year-old Girls star told the Los Angles Times. “You could use me on your cover, but you’re not going to give me a name? I mean, it wasn’t the most upset I’ve ever been. But it was when my feelings about that peaked the most. And now people almost never bring it up.”

“It took years, and a lot of diligence on my part,” Allison added. “But I’ve formed my own thing, and now I get people who are surprised to find out he’s my dad. I dreamed that would happen, and it has: I’m no longer introduced to people as Brian Williams’ daughter.”

Pictured: Allison joining her co-star Daniel Kaluuya and writer-director Jordan Peele at the New York screening and Q&A of their latest film Get Out held on Monday (February 20) in New York City.

