Allison Williams & Kate Upton Step Out in Style in NYC

Allison Williams stuns in a blue, lace dress as she steps out on Tuesday night (February 21) in New York City.

The 28-year-old actress was joined by Kate Upton as they stopped by to make an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Allison Williams

Earlier that day, Allison was spotted running around the city while promoting her upcoming film Get Out.

Get Out is set to hit theaters on Friday, February 24.

FYI: Allison is wearing an Erdem dress, Selim Mouzannat jewelry, and Mariela Montiel shoes for her Stephen Colbert appearance.

15+ pictures inside of Allison Williams and Kate Upton in NYC…