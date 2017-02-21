Amber Tamblyn & David Cross Welcome Baby Girl!

Amber Tamblyn and David Cross have welcomed a newborn baby girl, and announced her arrival via her Instagram account!

“David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale,” they announced on Instagram with a video of her little feet!

Amber and David have not revealed any more information – and we’re thinking that name is a fake!

See the video announcement below…