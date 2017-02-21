Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 3:20 pm

Amber Tamblyn & David Cross Welcome Baby Girl!

Amber Tamblyn & David Cross Welcome Baby Girl!

Amber Tamblyn and David Cross have welcomed a newborn baby girl, and announced her arrival via her Instagram account!

“David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale,” they announced on Instagram with a video of her little feet!

Amber and David have not revealed any more information – and we’re thinking that name is a fake!

See the video announcement below…
Just Jared on Facebook
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 01
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 02
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 03
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 04
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 05
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 06
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 07
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 08
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 09
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Tamblyn, Baby, Birth, David Cross

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here