Andi Dorfman Reacts to Her 'Bachelor' Return on Twitter

Last night’s episode of The Bachelor saw the return of Nick Viall‘s ex, who broke his heart on The Bachelorette, Andi Dorfman show up at his door.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, so we’re not quite sure why Andi shows up. Could she be back to compete for his heart? Or is she just around to offer advice?

“This was very unexpected,” Nick said in a preview for next week’s episode. “What am I supposed to say?”

“You’re supposed to be honest!” Andi replied. “I mean, this is blowing my mind,” he added.

