Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 10:37 am

Andi Dorfman Reacts to Her 'Bachelor' Return on Twitter

Andi Dorfman Reacts to Her 'Bachelor' Return on Twitter

Last night’s episode of The Bachelor saw the return of Nick Viall‘s ex, who broke his heart on The Bachelorette, Andi Dorfman show up at his door.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, so we’re not quite sure why Andi shows up. Could she be back to compete for his heart? Or is she just around to offer advice?

“This was very unexpected,” Nick said in a preview for next week’s episode. “What am I supposed to say?”

“You’re supposed to be honest!” Andi replied. “I mean, this is blowing my mind,” he added.

Click inside to see Andi’s response on Twitter after the episode aired…
Photos: ABC
JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
