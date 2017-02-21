Angelina Jolie on Her Divorce: 'We Will Be Stronger When We Come Out of This'

Angelina Jolie is opening up about her divorce from Brad Pitt, her new movie First They Killed My Father, and more in a new interview with Good Morning America.

“We are focusing on the health of our family,” Angelina told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos about her split. “So we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family.”

She also spoke of filming First They Killed My Father in Cambodia. “I don’t know much of my child’s birth parents but I believe they would have gone through this war,” Angelina said of her eldest son Maddox, 15. “I wanted to understand him and his culture in a deeper way and I wanted to bring this story to this country in their language.”

“So being with him on set and studying the history of his country with him and being with his fellow countrymen every day was extraordinary,” Angelina said. “Pax [her 13-year old] also worked on the film he did the still photography. It was very special.”