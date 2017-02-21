Anna Kendrick Learned That Vagina Can Be A Verb On 'Pitch Perfect 3'!

Aside from new dance moves, Anna Kendrick seems to be learning a whole lot from her director Trish Sie on Pitch Perfect 3 — like how “vagina” can be a verb.

“It’s really helpful that she comes from the dance world because it’s involved in the movie, but some of her direction has been amazing and I feel like I’m just learning a lot about what body movements are,” the 31-year-old actress told Seth Meyers while promoting her new film Table 19 on Late Night on Monday (February 20) in New York City.

“There was a scene in the first week of shooting, she came in and she was trying to get one of the characters to do a lewd body movement, and she was like, ‘So I think, you know, you’re just over here and just like vagina-ing on the couch,’” Anna added. “I didn’t know vagina-ing could be a verb. But she’s a choreographer. This is her world. I’m just trying — I’m learning a lot.”

That same day, Anna was spotted making her way to the Today show to promote Table 19.



FYI: Anna is wearing a Fendi dress, Malone Souliers shoes and Selim Mouzannar and Mizuki jewelry on Late Night.

