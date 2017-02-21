Celine Dion Launches Her Accessories Collection With Bugatti

Celine Dion is delving into the world of fashion!

The 48-year-old entertainer teamed up with the Bugatti Group to launch The Celine Dion Collection at the Project Womens trade fair on Tuesday (February 21) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

During the presentation, Celine opened up about launching a project after the passing of her husband Rene Angelil.

“[The collection is] not something we had talked about, but I’m pretty sure he would be very proud because my husband is…we’ve always been 50/50 together in everything that I’ve done in my life,” she explained to ET.

Celine added that she now takes more time to make decisions, saying, “Now I have to stand up for myself and say, ‘I’m not sure. I need time’ and I take more time, because before, I didn’t even have any questions. He said, ‘We do this. We go on tour. This is what we do. This TV show, not this one.’ He was on top of it…he was my husband and my manager. Today it’s like, ‘Let me pause on that, and I’ll come back to you.’”