Chris Brown Announces 'Party Tour' Dates with 50 Cent & More!

Chris Brown is heading out on tour this spring with a bunch of friends and he just announced all of the dates for The Party Tour!

The 27-year-old singer will be joined by 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G.

The tour begins on March 31 in Baltimore and wraps up on May 23 in Los Angeles.

The Party Tour gets its name from Chris‘ song “Party” featuring Gucci Mane and Usher. The track is featured on his upcoming album Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Saturday (February 25).

Chris Brown – “The Party Tour” dates

Mar. 31 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

Apr. 1 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Apr. 2 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Apr. 4 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Apr. 6 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

Apr. 7 – Detroit, MI – The Palace at Auburn Hills

Apr. 9 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Apr. 10 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Apr. 11 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

Apr. 13 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Apr. 15 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Apr. 16 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Apr. 18 – Jacksonville, FL – Veterans Memorial Arena

Apr. 20 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Apr. 21 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

Apr. 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Apr. 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Apr. 28 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Apr. 29 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Apr. 30 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 2 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

May 4 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 6 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 8 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

May 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

May 11 – Seattle, WA – KeyArena

May 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

May 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

May 18 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

May 19 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena @ Aztec Bowl

May 20 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum