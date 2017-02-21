Chris Brown Announces 'Party Tour' Dates with 50 Cent & More!
Chris Brown is heading out on tour this spring with a bunch of friends and he just announced all of the dates for The Party Tour!
The 27-year-old singer will be joined by 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G.
The tour begins on March 31 in Baltimore and wraps up on May 23 in Los Angeles.
The Party Tour gets its name from Chris‘ song “Party” featuring Gucci Mane and Usher. The track is featured on his upcoming album Heartbreak on a Full Moon.
Tickets for the general public go on sale on Saturday (February 25).
Chris Brown – “The Party Tour” dates
Mar. 31 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
Apr. 1 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Apr. 2 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Apr. 4 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Apr. 6 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
Apr. 7 – Detroit, MI – The Palace at Auburn Hills
Apr. 9 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Apr. 10 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Apr. 11 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
Apr. 13 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Apr. 15 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
Apr. 16 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Apr. 18 – Jacksonville, FL – Veterans Memorial Arena
Apr. 20 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
Apr. 21 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
Apr. 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Apr. 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Apr. 28 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Apr. 29 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Apr. 30 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
May 2 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
May 4 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
May 6 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
May 8 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
May 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
May 11 – Seattle, WA – KeyArena
May 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
May 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
May 18 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
May 19 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena @ Aztec Bowl
May 20 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum