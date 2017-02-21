Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 9:18 pm

Chrissy Teigen Tells Hubby John Legend He Looks Like 'Arthur'

Chrissy Teigen thinks that her husband John Legend looks like the animated character Arthur the aardvark and it seems like he is confused by the comparison!

The 31-year-old model tweeted out a photo of Arthur’s fist with the caption, “John when you tell him he looks like Arthur.”

John actually didn’t know who the character was until he was told about the comparison!

“I hadn’t even heard of this Arthur character til now. Was he around when I was a kid?” John replied to his wife’s tweet. Check out the embeds of the tweets below.

DO YOU THINK John Legend looks like Arthur?
