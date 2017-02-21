Demi Moore Books Recurring Role on Fox's 'Empire'

Demi Moore is joining the cast of the Fox series Empire and her first appearance on the show will be in the season three finale!

The actress’ role will continue into the fourth season. She is playing a “take-charge nurse with a mysterious past who will become ever more treacherously entangled with the Lyon family” in the upcoming season, according to Deadline.

Demi‘s daughter Rumer Willis has already appeared on the series.

Some of the other famous guest stars recently have included Eva Longoria, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, and Phylicia Rashad.