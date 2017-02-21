Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 1:15 pm

Drake Gave Rihanna a Special Birthday Shout-Out at His Concert

Drake Gave Rihanna a Special Birthday Shout-Out at His Concert

Drake shouted out Rihanna on her birthday at his concert in Dublin, Ireland on Monday (February 20).

“It’s somebody’s birthday today — somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for,” Drake said on stage for Ri on her 29th birthday. “So, instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ though, we just going to do this. We just going to do this in Dublin tonight. Instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ we gon’ set it off just like this. Run it!”

Drake then went into a medley of their songs “Work,” “Take Care” and “Too Good.”

See some of Drake and Rihanna’s past photos…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Drake, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here