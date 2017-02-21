Drake Gave Rihanna a Special Birthday Shout-Out at His Concert

Drake shouted out Rihanna on her birthday at his concert in Dublin, Ireland on Monday (February 20).

“It’s somebody’s birthday today — somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for,” Drake said on stage for Ri on her 29th birthday. “So, instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ though, we just going to do this. We just going to do this in Dublin tonight. Instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ we gon’ set it off just like this. Run it!”

Drake then went into a medley of their songs “Work,” “Take Care” and “Too Good.”

See some of Drake and Rihanna’s past photos…