Ed Sheeran Takes On 'Touch' By Little Mix - Watch His Cover!

Ed Sheeran‘s latest cover is killer.

The 26-year-old singer took on Little Mix‘s song “Touch” while in the BBC Radio One Live Lounge on Tuesday (February 21) in London, England.

Little Mix caught wind of it and praised Ed for his version, which you can watch below.

“Yesssss @edsheeran smashed it! Thanks for doing #Touch x the girls x,” they tweeted.

Ed Sheeran Sings “Shape of You” in BBC Live Lounge