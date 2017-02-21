Ellie Goulding & Dougie Poynter Reunite Ahead Of 2017 Brit Awards!

Top Stories
Tue, 21 February 2017 at 11:56 am

Ellie Goulding is living it up ahead of the 2017 Brit Awards!

The 30-year-old entertainer joined her ex-boyfriend Dougie Poynter, Charli XCX, Gwendoline Christie and Pamela Anderson at the Dame Vivienne Westwood and James Jagger’s Mad Max Party held in aid of climate change during London Fashion Week at Fabric on Monday (February 20) in London, England.

That same evening, Ellie and Dougie were spotted making their way to Burberry’s London Fashion Week party with Love Magazine at Annabel’s Club.

Ellie is up against Anohni, Emeli Sandé, Lianne La Havas and Nao in the Best British Female Solo Artist category at tomorrow’s 2017 Brit Awards, which will be held at The O2 in London – Stay tuned to JustJared.com for full red carpet coverage!

