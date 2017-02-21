Emily Ratajkowski Designed a T-Shirt For the ACLU!

Emily Ratajkowski designed a t-shirt to help out the ACLU!

The 25-year-old model turned a poster she made for a recent protest into a t-shirt and the proceeds are going to the organization.

Emily took to her Instagram to make the announcement.

“My #nowallnoban sign is now a t-shirt! Get yours online now, link in bio. A portion of profits will go to the @aclu_nationwide,” she captioned an image wearing the tee.

The shirt can be purchased here.

Pictured inside: Emily attending a meet and greet at The Twin Set Boutique on Tuesday (February 21) in Milan, Italy.