Tue, 21 February 2017 at 1:56 pm

Emma Watson Got Super Emotional Watching 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

Emma Watson Got Super Emotional Watching 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

Emma Watson reacted to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in a way she didn’t expect!

The 26-year-old actress says she got super emotional seeing Noma Dumezweni portray Hermione in the hugely successful play.

“It was so strange. It was so emotional seeing Noma’s performance in a way that I had not anticipated at all. I went to the play…and she walked in the room and I just spontaneously burst into tears,” she explained to EW.

Emma added, “I had played that character so intensely up until that point, that to know that Hermione was going to be okay — I know it sounds crazy — but to know that everything turned out all right and everything in the world was okay, that there was someone else carrying her on and carrying her forward…it was just such a relief.”

Pictured inside: Emma making her way through a Eurostar station on Tuesday (February 21) in London, England.
