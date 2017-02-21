Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 9:46 am

George Clooney Breaks Silence on His Upcoming Twins

George Clooney Breaks Silence on His Upcoming Twins

George Clooney is going to become a dad to twins – thought to be a boy and a girl – this year, and he’s finally breaking his silence on the news!

“We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure,” the 55-year-old actor said on Rencontres de Cinema over the weekend (via Us Weekly). “We’ve embraced it with arms wide open.”

News that George and Amal are expecting twins was revealed earlier in the month.

Congrats again to the happy couple on the wonderful news!

Just Jared on Facebook
george clooney breaks silence on upcoming twins 01
george clooney breaks silence on upcoming twins 02
george clooney breaks silence on upcoming twins 03
george clooney breaks silence on upcoming twins 04
george clooney breaks silence on upcoming twins 05
george clooney breaks silence on upcoming twins 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amal Alamuddin Clooney, George Clooney

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here