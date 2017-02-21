George Clooney Breaks Silence on His Upcoming Twins

George Clooney is going to become a dad to twins – thought to be a boy and a girl – this year, and he’s finally breaking his silence on the news!

“We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure,” the 55-year-old actor said on Rencontres de Cinema over the weekend (via Us Weekly). “We’ve embraced it with arms wide open.”

News that George and Amal are expecting twins was revealed earlier in the month.

Congrats again to the happy couple on the wonderful news!