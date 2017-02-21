Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 2:56 pm

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Were Given an Unusual Gift!

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Were Given an Unusual Gift!

Gigi Hadid got a pretty unusual gift while making a stop in London recently!

The 21-year-old model received a couple of cans of Heinz beans that had been customized with her and boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s names!

“There’s never bean a love like this,” Gigi captioned the image.

Although the gesture was out of the ordinary, it totally makes sense!

During an interview with London Evening Standard Magazine last year, Gigi revealed the beans were one of her favorite snacks.

“I’m loving Heinz baked beans in the morning, yeah and Z cooks a lot,” she explained.

Pictured inside: Gigi heading out and about on Tuesday (February 21) in Milan, Italy.

Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid zayn malik own brand of beans 01
gigi hadid zayn malik own brand of beans 02
gigi hadid zayn malik own brand of beans 03
gigi hadid zayn malik own brand of beans 04

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here