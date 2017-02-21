Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Were Given an Unusual Gift!

Gigi Hadid got a pretty unusual gift while making a stop in London recently!

The 21-year-old model received a couple of cans of Heinz beans that had been customized with her and boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s names!

“There’s never bean a love like this,” Gigi captioned the image.

Although the gesture was out of the ordinary, it totally makes sense!

During an interview with London Evening Standard Magazine last year, Gigi revealed the beans were one of her favorite snacks.

“I’m loving Heinz baked beans in the morning, yeah and Z cooks a lot,” she explained.

Pictured inside: Gigi heading out and about on Tuesday (February 21) in Milan, Italy.