Tue, 21 February 2017 at 1:46 pm

Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Named Co-Chairs of Met Gala 2017

Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Named Co-Chairs of Met Gala 2017

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady were reportedly just named co-chairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Met Gala, happening on May 1!

Tom and Gisele are staples at the Met Gala and have appeared on the red carpet at the annual event for years.

The focus this year will celebrate Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo’s work and will examine the theme “Art of the In-Between.” Pharrell Williams and Katy Perry were also previously announced as co-chairs this year.

In addition, former Ambassador to Japan, Caroline Kennedy was also announced as a co-chair, People reports.

See past photos of Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady at the Met Gala…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

