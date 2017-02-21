Grant Gustin & Tom Felton Are The 'Baddest Good Guys'

Grant Gustin is hard at work on the set of The Flash!

The 27-year-old actor was spotted getting into character on Monday (February 20) in Vancouver, Canada.

Grant was also joined by his co-stars Jessica Camacho, Keiynan Lonsdale and Carlos Valdes as they filmed some action scenes!

A few days earlier, Grant‘s other co-star Tom Felton took to his Instagram to share a photo of duo with Jesse L. Martin on set.

“Central City’s baddest good guys,” he captioned the pic.