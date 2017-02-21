Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 6:41 pm

Grant Gustin & Tom Felton Are The 'Baddest Good Guys'

Grant Gustin & Tom Felton Are The 'Baddest Good Guys'

Grant Gustin is hard at work on the set of The Flash!

The 27-year-old actor was spotted getting into character on Monday (February 20) in Vancouver, Canada.

Grant was also joined by his co-stars Jessica Camacho, Keiynan Lonsdale and Carlos Valdes as they filmed some action scenes!

A few days earlier, Grant‘s other co-star Tom Felton took to his Instagram to share a photo of duo with Jesse L. Martin on set.

“Central City’s baddest good guys,” he captioned the pic.

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

Just Jared on Facebook
grant gustin the flash filming in vancouver 01
grant gustin the flash filming in vancouver 02
grant gustin the flash filming in vancouver 03
grant gustin the flash filming in vancouver 04
grant gustin the flash filming in vancouver 05
grant gustin the flash filming in vancouver 06
grant gustin the flash filming in vancouver 07
grant gustin the flash filming in vancouver 08
grant gustin the flash filming in vancouver 09

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Carlos Valdes, Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Jessica Camacho, Keiynan Lonsdale, Tom Felton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here