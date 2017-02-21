Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

'Hellboy 3' Won't Happen, Ron Perlman Reacts After News Announced

'Hellboy 3' Won't Happen, Ron Perlman Reacts After News Announced

Guillermo del Toro has provided an update to fans about the third Hellboy – it’s officially not happening.

After a few weeks of director Guillermo teasing the possibility of a third film in the franchise, he tweeted out the update today.

“Hellboy 3 Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it,” he wrote.

Star of the series Ron Perlman also reacted to the news on Twitter.

Click inside to read Ron Perlman’s reaction to the news…
