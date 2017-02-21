'Hellboy 3' Won't Happen, Ron Perlman Reacts After News Announced

Guillermo del Toro has provided an update to fans about the third Hellboy – it’s officially not happening.

After a few weeks of director Guillermo teasing the possibility of a third film in the franchise, he tweeted out the update today.

“Hellboy 3 Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it,” he wrote.

Star of the series Ron Perlman also reacted to the news on Twitter.

