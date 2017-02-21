Top Stories
Tue, 21 February 2017 at 2:53 pm

Idris Elba & Kate Winslet Kiss on 'Mountain Between Us' Set

Idris Elba & Kate Winslet Kiss on 'Mountain Between Us' Set

Idris Elba and Kate Winslet share a kiss on the set of their new movie The Mountain Between Us!

The 44-year-old actor and 41-year-old actress were seen filming the movie in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday (February 21) while hugging and kissing for the emotional scene.

The film is about a pair who survive a plane crash in the mountains, where they are forced to trust each other and find safety while badly injured. Look out for the film on October 20, 2017.

