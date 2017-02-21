Iwan Rheon Will Lead 'Marvel's Inhumans' Cast for ABC!

Former Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon is set to star as Maximus the Mad on the upcoming ABC series, Marvel’s Inhumans.

The series will focus on the character Black Bolt, the older brother of Iwan‘s character, and his family.

Black Bolt is the leader of the Inhumans, a race of super-powered beings. Maximus the Mad is “intelligent, charming and articulate, he comes across as man of the people but secretly covets power,” according to Variety.

“Iwan’s ability to be charming, roguish, and still completely unexpectedly dangerous were all the different sides we needed to bring the character to life. We’re thrilled to have him on board,” said Jeph Loeb, head of Marvel Television and executive producer.

Iwan previously starred on Game of Thrones as the villain Ramsay Bolton.