Jaden Smith Just Bought His Own Home!

Jaden Smith has officially moved out of his parent’s house!

The 18-year-old son of Will and Jada Smith reportedly moved into his own home several months ago in Hidden Hills, Calif.

According to Daily Mail, Jaden is living in a $4 million, five-bedroom home that his family purchased in 2003.

The family reportedly lived there while they were building their compound in Calabasas.

Jaden‘s new home is less than a mile from his friend Kylie Jenner and the community is also home to other celebs like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Jessica Simpson.

Pictured inside: Jaden and his friend Harry Hudson goofing off in front of the cameras on Sunday (February 19) in Calabasas, Calif.