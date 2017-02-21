Top Stories
Tue, 21 February 2017 at 6:48 pm

Jamie Foxx Starts Filming 'Robin Hood: Origins' with Taron Egerton!

Jamie Foxx Starts Filming 'Robin Hood: Origins' with Taron Egerton!

Jamie Foxx gets to work on his upcoming movie Robin Hood: Origins with co-star Taron Egerton on Tuesday (February 21) in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Stunt doubles for both of the actors were also spotted working on the scenes being filmed at the Dubrovnik walls. Jamie is playing the role of Little John while Taron is taking on the title character.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Foxx

Jamie was the victim of a racial slur on Sunday night while eating at a restaurant in town. Police were called after two people were making “particularly arrogant and rude” insults against guests in the restaurant, including “one of the guests on racial grounds,” according to Billboard.

Make sure to see more photos of Taron on the set of the film with co-star Eve Hewson!
Credit: Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jamie Foxx, Movies, Robin Hood: Origins, Taron Egerton

