Jamie Foxx Starts Filming 'Robin Hood: Origins' with Taron Egerton!

Jamie Foxx gets to work on his upcoming movie Robin Hood: Origins with co-star Taron Egerton on Tuesday (February 21) in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Stunt doubles for both of the actors were also spotted working on the scenes being filmed at the Dubrovnik walls. Jamie is playing the role of Little John while Taron is taking on the title character.

Jamie was the victim of a racial slur on Sunday night while eating at a restaurant in town. Police were called after two people were making “particularly arrogant and rude” insults against guests in the restaurant, including “one of the guests on racial grounds,” according to Billboard.

