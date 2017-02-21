Janelle Monae Stops By 'GMA' to Honor a Hidden Figure

Janelle Monae wears a chic black and white outfit while leaving Good Morning America after making an appearance on Monday (February 20) in New York City.

The 31-year-old entertainer stopped by the show to surprise real life hidden figure Raye Montague, who was the first woman who became a program manager in the Navy.

Janelle opened up about getting to play Mary Jackson in the movie Hidden Figures, which is nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

“First of all, I’m honored to just honor these women,” Janelle said. “I had no clue who Mary Jackson was, who Miss Katherine Johnson was, Dorothy Vaughan or any of the ‘colored computers,’ as they called us back then. I didn’t know these were the women who sent our first American astronauts into space. I mean, these are American heroes.”