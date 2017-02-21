Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

The Internet is going wild over a clip of Alex Trebek on Jeopardy this week, rapping lyrics to some of your favorite rappers.

The category was “Let’s rap, Kids!” and contained lyrics from songs by Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Desiigner and Kanye West.

“I was just getting into this rap thing. I’m not too good at it but I was getting into it,” Alex told the crowd after the category was finished.

The video, shared by social media producer Kenny Ducey, can be seen below…