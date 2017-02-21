Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 2:48 pm

Jesse Williams & Tracee Ellis Ross Star In Kenzo 'Music Is My Mistress' Short Film - Watch Here!

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross team up in Kenzo‘s brand new short film called Music is my Mistress!

The 35-year-old actor and the 44-year-old Black-ish actress are also joined by musician Kelsey Lu, who’s featured on Solange‘s album A Seat At the Table, in the film as part of the brand’s Spring 2017 campaign.

The short, directed by Lemonade Grammy nominee Kahlil Joseph, shows how “music is much more than mere sound and rhythm. This story casts music herself as the central character of an unfolding drama across cultures, space, and time.”


KENZO ‘Music is my Mistress’, a film by Kahlil Joseph
