Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 4:30 pm

Jimmy Kimmel Is Thinking About Retirement

Jimmy Kimmel Is Thinking About Retirement

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel covers Variety‘s new issue!

Here’s what the 49-year-old talk show host had to share with the mag:

On the possibility of retirement in 2019: “I know I will do the show for another three years. It’s possible that will be it. My wife’s pregnant. At a certain point, I’d like to have a little more free time. I have very little free time as it is….I think this job is a grind, and best-cast scenario, a marathon. I want to go out on my own terms. If I ever feel like we’re repeating ourselves, I think it’s a good indication that it’s time.”

On possibly not being the first choice of Oscars host: “I assumed there was a long list of people they asked before me…I fully interrogated [Oscars producers] Mike [de Luca] and Jennifer [Todd], and they swear it’s not true. If anyone was asked before me, my guess would be Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.”

On the tragic deaths in 2016: “One thing I can promise: This is going to be the greatest ‘In Memoriam’ in Oscar history. Kudos to God’s booker, because he or she really scored this year.”

For more from Jimmy, visit Variety.com.
jimmy kimmel variety cover 01

Credit: Art Streiber/Variety
