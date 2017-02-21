Jimmy Kimmel Is Thinking About Retirement

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel covers Variety‘s new issue!

Here’s what the 49-year-old talk show host had to share with the mag:

On the possibility of retirement in 2019: “I know I will do the show for another three years. It’s possible that will be it. My wife’s pregnant. At a certain point, I’d like to have a little more free time. I have very little free time as it is….I think this job is a grind, and best-cast scenario, a marathon. I want to go out on my own terms. If I ever feel like we’re repeating ourselves, I think it’s a good indication that it’s time.”

On possibly not being the first choice of Oscars host: “I assumed there was a long list of people they asked before me…I fully interrogated [Oscars producers] Mike [de Luca] and Jennifer [Todd], and they swear it’s not true. If anyone was asked before me, my guess would be Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.”

On the tragic deaths in 2016: “One thing I can promise: This is going to be the greatest ‘In Memoriam’ in Oscar history. Kudos to God’s booker, because he or she really scored this year.”

For more from Jimmy, visit Variety.com.