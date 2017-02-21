John Travolta Gets Into Character Filming 'The Life & Death of John Gotti'

John Travolta films an intense scene outside on Tuesday afternoon (February 21) in New York City.

The 63-year-old rocked gray hair, a brown suit, and a huge pinky ring as he filmed scenes from his upcoming film The Life & Death of John Gotti and chatted with director Kevin Connolly on set.

John stars as the mob boss along with his wife Kelly Preston, who is playing his on-screen wife Victoria Gotti in the film.

The film follows John Gotti’s life as a powerful mobster in NYC during the 1960s and 1970s.

