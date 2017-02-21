Justin Hartley Says 'This Is Us' Will Take a 'Dark Turn'

Justin Hartley suits up and poses for photos at the top of the Empire State Building on Tuesday (February 21) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actor stars as Kevin on the hit NBC series This Is Us and he recently opened up about what fans can expect in the final episodes of season one.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Hartley

“The show may take a dark turn. It may take a dark turn, so get ready for that. It gets real,” Justin told Entertainment Tonight.