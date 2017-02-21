Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 8:23 pm

Justin Hartley Says 'This Is Us' Will Take a 'Dark Turn'

Justin Hartley Says 'This Is Us' Will Take a 'Dark Turn'

Justin Hartley suits up and poses for photos at the top of the Empire State Building on Tuesday (February 21) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actor stars as Kevin on the hit NBC series This Is Us and he recently opened up about what fans can expect in the final episodes of season one.

“The show may take a dark turn. It may take a dark turn, so get ready for that. It gets real,” Justin told Entertainment Tonight.
Photos: Kristin Callahan/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Justin Hartley, This is Us

