Tue, 21 February 2017 at 12:53 am

Kate Bosworth Arrives Home After London Fashion Week

Kate Bosworth makes her way through LAX Airport after arriving in town on Sunday (February 19) in London, England.

The 34-year-old actress is back home after a quick trip to London to attend the House of Holland show during fashion week.

Kate took to her Instagram account that day to encourage UK fans to tune in for her new series SS-GB that night on BBC One.

“I will be so happy if you all check out #SSGB TONIGHT! This is the first episode of 5 within the miniseries- we premiere on @bbcone at 9 pm … I am so proud to be a part of this one – thank you for watching! xx,” she captioned the below clip.

A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on

