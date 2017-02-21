Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 12:55 pm

Katy Perry Calls 'Chained to the Rhythm' Video 'Almost Absurd'!

Katy Perry is in promo mode for her new music video “Chained to the Rhythm,” which was released today!

The 32-year-old entertainer visited the BBC 1 studios on Tuesday (February 21) in London, England to promote her new single and stopped to sign autographs for fans while leaving.

Katy replied to a tweet today saying the video was “super trippy,” and she replied that it was “Almost absurd!”

20+ pictures inside of Katy Perry out in London doing promo work…
