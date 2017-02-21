Katy Perry Calls 'Chained to the Rhythm' Video 'Almost Absurd'!
Katy Perry is in promo mode for her new music video “Chained to the Rhythm,” which was released today!
The 32-year-old entertainer visited the BBC 1 studios on Tuesday (February 21) in London, England to promote her new single and stopped to sign autographs for fans while leaving.
Katy replied to a tweet today saying the video was “super trippy,” and she replied that it was “Almost absurd!”
