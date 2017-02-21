Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Katy Perry takes us viewers for a trip to Oblivia in the just released music video for her latest single “Chained To The Rhythm” featuring Skip Marley!

For the clip, the 32-year-old entertainer teamed up once again with Matthew Cullen, who also helmed the videos for “Dark Horse” and “California Gurls.”

Shot over the course of three days in January at “the thrill capital of the world” – Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, CA – Katy explores Oblivia, a fictional futuristic theme park for her new hit single off of her upcoming fourth studio album, due out later this year.



Katy Perry – ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ ft. Skip Marley (Video)