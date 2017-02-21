Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 3:31 pm

Kendall Jenner Spills On How She Keeps in Shape

Kendall Jenner Spills On How She Keeps in Shape

Kendall Jenner is revealing how she keeps her supermodel figure!

The 21-year-old model took to her official website to open up about her favorite thing to work out – her abs!

“The next day, it hurts to even laugh. That’s how I know I’m doing the exercises right!” she wrote.

Kendall added that she tries to think of her fitness even during her downtime.

She said, “Sometimes when I’m watching TV, I think to myself, ‘I should be doing crunches and situps right now.” Then I get off the couch and do it.’”

Pictured inside: Kendall making her way out of Linate Airport on Tuesday (February 21) in Milan, Italy.

Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner spills on how she keeps her abs toned 01
kendall jenner spills on how she keeps her abs toned 02
kendall jenner spills on how she keeps her abs toned 03
kendall jenner spills on how she keeps her abs toned 04
kendall jenner spills on how she keeps her abs toned 05
kendall jenner spills on how she keeps her abs toned 06

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here