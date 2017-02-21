Kendall Jenner Spills On How She Keeps in Shape

Kendall Jenner is revealing how she keeps her supermodel figure!

The 21-year-old model took to her official website to open up about her favorite thing to work out – her abs!

“The next day, it hurts to even laugh. That’s how I know I’m doing the exercises right!” she wrote.

Kendall added that she tries to think of her fitness even during her downtime.

She said, “Sometimes when I’m watching TV, I think to myself, ‘I should be doing crunches and situps right now.” Then I get off the couch and do it.’”

Pictured inside: Kendall making her way out of Linate Airport on Tuesday (February 21) in Milan, Italy.