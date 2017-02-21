Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Kyle Chandler Joins 'Godzilla' Sequel as Millie Bobby Brown's Dad

Kyle Chandler has officially joined the cast of the upcoming movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters, a sequel to the Warner Bros. reboot released in 2014.

The 51-year-old former Friday Night Lights actor will play the role of Millie Bobby Brown‘s father. His character is said to be a scientist, according to THR.

The upcoming Godzilla sequel is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2019.

Michael Dougherty will direct the film and he co-wrote the script with Zach Shields.

