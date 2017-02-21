Kyle Chandler Joins 'Godzilla' Sequel as Millie Bobby Brown's Dad

Kyle Chandler has officially joined the cast of the upcoming movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters, a sequel to the Warner Bros. reboot released in 2014.

The 51-year-old former Friday Night Lights actor will play the role of Millie Bobby Brown‘s father. His character is said to be a scientist, according to THR.

The upcoming Godzilla sequel is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2019.

Michael Dougherty will direct the film and he co-wrote the script with Zach Shields.

ARE YOU EXCITED to see Kyle Chandler in the sequel to Godzilla?