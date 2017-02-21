Lindsay Lohan Says She Was 'Racially Profiled' While Wearing Headscarf

Top Stories
Tue, 21 February 2017 at 9:10 am

Lindsay Lohan waves to fans as she leaves her appearance at Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (February 21) in London, England.

On the show, the 30-year-old actress spoke about an experience she had while wearing a headscarf at the airport.

“When I was flying to New York recently I was wearing a headscarf and I got stopped at the airport and was racially profiled for the first time in my life,” Lindsay told co-hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. “[The agent] opened my passport and saw Lindsay Lohan and started apologizing but said, ‘Take off your headscarf.’”

“I mean, it’s OK. But what scared me was that moment, how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock…It was strange… I’m from New York, born and raised. I was a little intimidated,” she continued.

Click inside to read Lindsay address rumors that she’s converted to Islam

“I think that me studying the Quran is something I found solace in. You can’t just convert to a religion overnight. I just study it, nothing is confirmed yet…Religion is a personal belief, my sister’s [Aliana Lohan] a Buddhist. I don’t want to speak on something I haven’t finished yet. I find a solace in studying not just the Quran but meditation. The Islamic culture, I feel it’s a family to me, they’ve been really good people to me. I want to learn the language so I can discuss situations with them (Syrian issues). It calms me. It’s something I’m interested in,” Lindsay said about the possibility of converting.
Photos: AKM-GSI
