Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 11:08 pm

Luke Grimes & Emily Browning's Movie 'Shangri-La Suite' Is Now Streaming on iTunes!

Luke Grimes and Emily Browning‘s indie film Shangri-La Suite is now available to buy or rent on iTunes!

The film only played in limited release when it hit theaters last fall, so this will give the chance for everyone to catch the movie from the comfort of their own homes.

Avan Jogia, Ron Livingston, John Carroll Lynch, and Burt Reynolds also star in the film, written and directed by Eddie O’Keefe.

Here is the synopsis: “Karen Bird, a southern belle who never quite took the debutante idea of life, and Jack Blueblood, a half Native American/half Irish ball of fire, meet while both committed to the Second Chances mental facility. Their bond is immediate, pure emotion as they quickly fall in love. When Karen is mistreated by the resident Doctor, Jack loses control and kills the Doctor and anyone else who gets in their way as they escape the facility to head across the country to fulfill their destiny’s, to assassinate the King of rock n’ roll. We follow them on their journey of bloodshed en route to its ultimate climax in the city of dreams, Los Angeles.”

See some exclusive character posters and stills in the gallery!
