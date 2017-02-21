Top Stories
Tue, 21 February 2017 at 6:12 pm

Margot Robbie Drives a Futuristic Car as Nissan's New Face

Margot Robbie Drives a Futuristic Car as Nissan's New Face

Margot Robbie has been announced as the new face of Nissan electric cars and she races the new BladeGlider sports car around Monaco in this cool video!

The cast is able to top 100kph in less than five seconds.

“It’s a really exciting time for electric vehicles. More people are choosing to go electric, leading the way to a more sustainable future and the Nissan BladeGlider hints at the future of smarter performance cars,” Margot said in a statement.

The BladeGlider is part of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision, showing how cars could evolve to connect with the world around them.


