Max Irons & Samantha Barks Premiere 'Bitter Harvest' in the UK

Max Irons suits up on the red carpet with his leading lady Samantha Barks at the premiere of their new movie Bitter Harvest on Monday (February 20) at the Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.

The co-stars were joined at the gala screening by Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick.

Samantha took to Twitter over the weekend to celebrate her London production of The Last Five Years winning the Whats On Stage Award for Best Off-West End Production.

“WOW WE WON🎉🥂🍾!! Thank you so much @WhatsOnStage,” she tweeted after hearing the news.