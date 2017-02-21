Milo Ventimiglia Warns Fans That 'This Is Us' Is Super Emotional Tonight!
Milo Ventimiglia is preparing his fans for an emotional episode of This Is Us tonight!
The 39-year-old actor took to his Twitter account on Tuesday morning (February 21) to share a note that he wrote to employers of his fans allowing them to skip work.
“Dear Sir/Madame, Please excuse [blank] from work/school today, Wednesday. Last night was a very emotional episode of This Is Us. Thank you, Papa Pearson,” the note read.
“Just in case you need a note after tonight’s episode of #ThisIsUs. #PapaPearsonLovesYou,” Milo added in his tweet.
Make sure to tune in for the episode tonight at 9/8c!
Just in case you need a note after tonight's episode of #ThisIsUs. #PapaPearsonLovesYou. Tonight 9/8c on @nbc. MV pic.twitter.com/y8FwTGMlLS
— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 21, 2017