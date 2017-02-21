Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 6:27 pm

Milo Ventimiglia Warns Fans That 'This Is Us' Is Super Emotional Tonight!

Milo Ventimiglia is preparing his fans for an emotional episode of This Is Us tonight!

The 39-year-old actor took to his Twitter account on Tuesday morning (February 21) to share a note that he wrote to employers of his fans allowing them to skip work.

“Dear Sir/Madame, Please excuse [blank] from work/school today, Wednesday. Last night was a very emotional episode of This Is Us. Thank you, Papa Pearson,” the note read.

“Just in case you need a note after tonight’s episode of #ThisIsUs. #PapaPearsonLovesYou,” Milo added in his tweet.

Make sure to tune in for the episode tonight at 9/8c!
Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

