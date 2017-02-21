Nick Jonas Has a Night Out With a Female Friend!

Nick Jonas stepped out with a mystery woman over the long weekend!

The 24-year-old entertainer was spotted at Pinz Bowling Alley on Monday night (February 20) in Studio City, Calif.

Nick and his blonde gal pal were spotted enjoying a night of bowling and arcade games.

The duo could be seen shooting hoops in the arcade before grabbing some ice cream and leaving together in the same car.

Although we’re not sure about the relationship between Nick and his friend, it looks like they had a great time.

Check out the cute photos below…