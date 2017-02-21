Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 10:57 am

Nicole Kidman Gets in a Disney Vacation Before Oscars 2017 Weekend!

Nicole Kidman Gets in a Disney Vacation Before Oscars 2017 Weekend!

Nicole Kidman got to meet Mickey Mouse at Disney World!

The Big Little Lies star was spotted on vacation with her family on Monday (February 20) at the Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

It looks like Nicole wanted to get in a quick vacation before the 2017 Oscars this coming Sunday! Nicole is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in Lion, and is up against Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Naomie Harris, and Michelle Williams.

Best of luck to all of the nominees at the Academy Awards this weekend!
