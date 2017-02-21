Top Stories
Tue, 21 February 2017 at 12:57 pm

Nicole Scherzinger Hits Up London Fashion Week After Cape Town Vaca!

Nicole Scherzinger Hits Up London Fashion Week After Cape Town Vaca!

London Fashion Week festivities continue with Nicole Scherzinger!

The 38-year-old entertainer joined Alexa Chung, Ellie Bamber, Daisy Lowe and supermodel David Gandy at the Erdem show on Monday (February 20) in London, England.

That same evening, Nicole was spotted making her way into Nobo restaurant to grab some dinner.

Nicole is back in town after some down time in Cape Town. “I will miss you #capetown #lionsheadmountain 🇿🇦 epic #sunset,” Nicole captioned with her Instagram post.


I will miss you #capetown #lionsheadmountain 🇿🇦 epic #sunset

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexa Chung, Daisy Lowe, David Gandy, Ellie Bamber, Nicole Scherzinger

